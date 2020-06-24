Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film of all time.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. But that can't restrict the team from working on the third installment. Although the plot for Frozen 3 is yet to be revealed, still fans continue to predict what they can see in the next movie.

Disney Plus has released the first trailer for Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2. This new documentary vows to offer the viewers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the making of the animated sequel.

The trailer highlights a few interviews with the crew and voice cast of the movie including Kristen Bell and Josh Gad and songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. They are seen discussing the challenges that the sequel confronted. According to Josh Gad, the challenge was carrying on what people fell in love with in the next movie.

Frozen 2 was premiered on the big screens in November 2019. Now Frozen aficionados in the United Kingdom will be able to re-watch the movie on Disney Plus soon. The movie is set to be inserted on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020. You can watch the trailer below.

Fans need to wait for Frozen 3 for a good time to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant. We observed a gap of six years after observing the release periods of Frozen 1 and Frozen 2. The wait for six years for Frozen 2 was well worth as it made over USD 350.2 million globally just in the opening weekend. Thus, fans need to wait for the third movie.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date.

