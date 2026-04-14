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Hungary's Urgent Reform Race: Unlocking Frozen EU Funds

Peter Magyar, Hungary's election winner, faces pressure to implement swift reforms to unlock 17 billion euros in frozen EU funds. Key reforms are required to meet EU standards, with an August deadline for drawing on 10 billion euros from post-pandemic recovery funds. Magyar's reform drive faces institutional resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:24 IST
Hungary's Urgent Reform Race: Unlocking Frozen EU Funds
Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar, Hungary's recent election winner, is tasked with a challenging set of reforms to release 17 billion euros in frozen EU funds. This includes 10 billion euros from the EU's COVID-19 recovery fund, which must be accessed by the end of August through compliance with EU rule of law standards.

Leading rating agencies, Moody's and S&P Global, have indicated that the release of funds could revitalize Hungary's stagnant economy but warn of potential obstacles, such as entrenched political opposition and a tight timeline. Magyar's new government, backed by a supermajority, faces significant pressure to succeed.

Despite pledges to restore relations with Brussels and prioritize EU investments, Magyar's reform agenda confronts substantial challenges. Key barriers include ensuring judicial independence and meeting milestones outlined in the Recovery and Resilience Facility. As the deadline looms, the effectiveness of Magyar's government remains untested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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