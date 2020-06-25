Nigeria singer Yemi Alade runs #boyzchallenge for fans aiming her new release 'BOYZ'

Following the massive success of her fourth studio album, 'Woman of Steel' and the music video for 'Shekere' which featured multiple Grammy Award winners, Yemi Alade gears up towards her fifth studio album with the release of a new single BOYZ.

On her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Yemi is running a fun hashtag; #boyzchallenge where fans create, perform, and share their own choreographies of the Boyz song.

Her previous albums include Woman of Steel (2019), Black Magic (2017), Mama Africa (2016), and King of Queens (2014). Kenyans have always enjoyed her music, giving her massive support.

BOYZ single gets a colorful and a performance charged music video which stars Nigerian Afro-pop star, Seyi Shay. It is produced by Vtek and directed by Paul Gambit.

The multiple award-winning African pop diva is already enjoying success with her music video for 'Shekere' hitting 10 million views on YouTube within four months of its release. Yemi Alade is currently finishing up her untitled fifth studio album slated for a 2020 release.