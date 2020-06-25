The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot, cast revealed, what else we know so far

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 in anticipated in May 2020. The production for the fourth season was badly affected due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for the fourth season.

The future of The Dragon Prince (i.e. making of Season 4) was in jeopardy. According to Insta Chronicles, one of the members of the production had been accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. Thus, many previously worried about the possibility of the show's continuation in future. However, the matter is solved now.

The story of Dragon Prince has always been extolled for its storytelling technique and splendid animation. The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflict between dragons and human beings. It will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom.

Although there is no confirmation on the returning cast, still we can say that The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The viewers will also further see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. As all the previous seasons consisted of nine episodes, the fourth season is likely to have a similar number of episodes.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

