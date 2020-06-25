Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot, cast revealed, what else we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:44 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot, cast revealed, what else we know so far
The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 in anticipated in May 2020. The production for the fourth season was badly affected due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for the fourth season.

The future of The Dragon Prince (i.e. making of Season 4) was in jeopardy. According to Insta Chronicles, one of the members of the production had been accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. Thus, many previously worried about the possibility of the show's continuation in future. However, the matter is solved now.

The story of Dragon Prince has always been extolled for its storytelling technique and splendid animation. The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflict between dragons and human beings. It will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom.

Although there is no confirmation on the returning cast, still we can say that The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The viewers will also further see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. As all the previous seasons consisted of nine episodes, the fourth season is likely to have a similar number of episodes.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3: Rumour on its final season debunked, relationships to take heights

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Reform, not revolution, is path to Black equality, says UK activist

Those fighting for Black racial equality in Britain need to put realistic reform over dreams of revolution, said Imarn Ayton, an activist who has had a prominent role in protests that swept London in recent weeks.The death of George Floyd, ...

ANALYSIS-'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide forwarded a video that had just been posted online, showing his choice for Paris mayor masturbating.Benjamin Griveauxs campaign was alr...

ADB approves $20m to help Solomon Islands combat COVID-19 and impact on economy

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 20 million to help the Government of Solomon Islands combat the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and its impact on the countrys economy.The support comprises a 10 million concessional loan and a 10 mi...

MNRE proposes 15-25 pc basic custom duty on solar equipment in first year : R K Singh

Power and New Renewable Minister R K Singh said on Thursday said his ministry has proposed basic custom duty BCD on solar equipment in the range of 15 to 25 per cent in first year which would eventually increase up to 40 per cent. On Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020