Sex Education Season 3: Rumour on its final season debunked, relationships to take heights

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:20 IST
Sex Education Season 3: Rumour on its final season debunked, relationships to take heights
Sex Education Season 3 was supposed to start filming in the earlier phase of this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Sex Education Season 3 is going to be intensely remarkable than the previous two seasons. The avid lovers of Sex Education have become desperate to know what interesting they can see in the imminent season. Read further to know more on it.

Sex Education Season 3 was supposed to start filming in the earlier phase of this year. But as we all know, China-sponsored coronavirus has devastated the global entertainment industry. The majority of the movies and television series creators had halted their productions and postponed for indefinite time.

It is tough to say when Sex Education Season 3 will be released. Still, fans expect it anytime in 2021. After the introduction of new filming guidelines, Netflix hopes to commence production for the third season in August this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Various shows may resume filming next month.

Sex Education Season 3's plot will commence where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Some media outlets are creating rumours as if Sex Education Season 3 will mark end to the series. The avid fans should remember that there is no such official confirmation from Netflix.

The series will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. Sex Education enthusiasts are hoping them to reunite in Season 3. The relationship between Maeve and Otis is also expected to develop in the third season. Adam and Eric's relationship will get a boost next time.

Netflix announced on February 10, 2020 that Sex Education Season 3 was confirmed. The announcement was done in a trailer that Alistair Petrie (who plays headmaster Michael Groff in the comedy-drama series) wandering the halls of Moordale and showing off posed portraits of characters including Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) and Gillian Anderson's sex therapist character Jean.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. However, it is expected to resume filming in August 2020 and premiere anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

