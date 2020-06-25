Hugh Jackman-fronted 'The Music Man' revival to now open in 2021

The Broadway premiere of "The Music Man" , starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has been postponed to next year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The production, which was Jackman's Broadway return in the modern take on Meredith Willson's 1957 classic musical, will now begin performances on April 7, 2021, with an opening night on May 20.

Jerry Zaks is attached to direct with Warren Carlyle as choreographer. Scott Rudin, known for films such as "The Truman Show" and "Revolutionary Road" , is producing the revival with Barry Diller, and David Geffen.

Rudin said while the team is "profoundly disappointed" to be unable to start rehearsals for the musical as scheduled, "safety is safety". Jackman, who will play conman Harold Hill in the titular role, promised that the show will be worth the wait.

"The energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter – and you and I are going through it together. "The change of dates will not take any of that (dynamism) away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that 'The Music Man' audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can't wait for that day!" the actor said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. Jackman will play Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by late actor Robert Preston. The show will follow Hill's latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys' marching band called 76 Trombones.

"The Music Man" marks the "Logan" star's first Broadway musical role in 16 years, his last one being "The Boy From Oz" which earned him a best actor Tony. Sutton, another Tony winner and best known for TV series "Younger", will play Marian Paroo, or as one of the show's songs puts it, "Marian the Librarian" .

The role of Marion was played by Barbara Cook in the 1957 original production, and by Shirley Jones in the 1962 film version..