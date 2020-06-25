Filmmaking duo Phil Lord, Chris Miller set murder mystery comedy series at Apple
Filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller are working on a murder mystery comedy series for Apple. Titled "The Afterparty", the show has scored a straight-to-series order from the media conglomerate, reported Deadline.
It is set at a high school reunion afterparty with each of the eight episodes featuring a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller's personality. Miller will be serving as creator and showrunner. He and Lord will executive produce it through their Lord Miller banner.
Lord Miller's vice president of television, Aubrey Lee, will serve as producer. The series will be produced by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord Miller is currently set up under an overall television deal.
