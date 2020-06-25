Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outsiders become insiders when audience appreciates their work: ‘Bulbbul’ star Avinash Tiwary

“Bulbbul” and “Laila Majnu” star Avinash Tiwary doesn't understand the “us versus them” narrative as the actor believes it is the audience that decides who will become an insider in the industry or stay out of it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:33 IST
Outsiders become insiders when audience appreciates their work: ‘Bulbbul’ star Avinash Tiwary

“Bulbbul” and “Laila Majnu” star Avinash Tiwary doesn't understand the “us versus them” narrative as the actor believes it is the audience that decides who will become an insider in the industry or stay out of it. With the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the “outsider versus insider” debate has again come to the fore in Bollywood with some criticising the existing power structures in the industry.

Tiwary said despite an early opportunity, insiders still need to prove their talent. “It’s the audience that decides who they want to watch. There are more than a lakh people in the profession of acting and only about a hundred would be the so-called insiders. I don’t understand this ‘us versus them narrative’ because there are opportunities for everyone. We all have the opportunity to go and do our jobs,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“What happens is that when the audience appreciates our work, we become one of the insiders and the stars. Hopefully, if I have kids then I will be able provide for them if they want to become actors, which is what all insiders have - an early opportunity,” he added. Tiwary, who left his engineering degree to join Barry John’s acting studio and later went to the New York Film Academy, has emerged as one of the promising talents in the industry.

The 34-year-old actor worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the 2014 TV series “Yudh”. He made his movie debut with the ensemble film “Tu Hai Mera Sunday” and debuted as a lead in "Laila Majnu" . The 2018 film, produced by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali, did not do well at the box office despite good reviews.

"As an outsider I had a film and I was told that it is good. It did not last in the theatres for a week. If people had seen the film, I would have become an insider. Privilege or not, we all have to work hard and persevere,” he said. Tiwary reunited with his “Laila Majnu” co-star Tripti Dimri for “Bulbbul”, another fable-like film that upends the legend of the witch through a coming-of-age story of a Bengali child bride. Both Avinash and Tripti have been praised for their performance in the Netflix film, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

“Bulbbul”, the directorial debut of lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, is a special film, the actor said, that defies being tied to a particular genre. Tiwary said the film explores a love story and a family drama in the supernatural space.

“It is a genre-flexible film (which is) unique for our country. Not many films are made like this, maybe ‘Tumbaad’. It's hard to place it in one genre as it is also a love story and a family drama set in a period space. It has bits of fantasy and horror as well,” he said. Tiwary plays Satya to Dimri's Bulbbul, who is surprised to see the transformation of his childhood friend and his sister-in-law - from an innocent woman to the matriarch of the 'haveli' after being abandoned by her husband (Rahul Bose). The actor said it was intriguing to play a person who is in an undefined relationship.

“I found there is certain innocence and naivety in him about what is happening. He is not a guy who makes quick judgements. I also found Satya to be a little dumb and I was like ‘why can’t he see it’... “To have the idea of the relationship and still not understand what it is. We face that in real life as well. There was beauty in such subtle layers. It was only something you could explore while doing it,” he said.

Tiwary will next be seen in the Hindi version of “The Girl on The Train” with Parineeti Chopra..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 18 lakh people given ayurvedic concoction against virus: Rajasthan minister

Over 18 lakh people in Rajasthan were given an ayurvedic concoction as an immunity booster against coronavirus, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday. The minister said that the process for the distribution of the concoction k...

Honda commences pre-launch bookings for all new City

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Thursday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new mid-sized sedan City, which is all set to hit the market next month. Customers can book the fifth generation City from the comfort of their home thr...

Tennis-Thiem 'extremely sorry' for Adria Tour antics

World number three Dominic Thiem is extremely sorry for the way players conducted themselves at Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition event after which four players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Austrian said on Thursday. D...

Spain proposes economy minister Calvino to head Eurogroup

Spain has proposed its Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, becoming the first country to formally announce a candidate. Calvino, also a deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020