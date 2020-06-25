Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the 'great lesson' he learnt from Aamir Khan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, after his phenomenal performance in the runaway hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', a remake of Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham', revealed that he has not watched the original film yet, because of a lesson he learnt from actor Aamir Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:08 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the 'great lesson' he learnt from Aamir Khan
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Aamir Khan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, after his phenomenal performance in the runaway hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', a remake of Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham', revealed that he has not watched the original film yet, because of a lesson he learnt from actor Aamir Khan. Khurrana explained that he learned "something huge" from the superstar [Khan] even before he stepped into Bollywood and the invaluable lesson has helped him in his journey to stardom.

Talking about the 2017 released romantic-comedy film, the 'Bala' actor said that he still has not watched the original, and noted it as his "method" for going for a script. If a remake movie is offered to him, the actor will just go by reading the script and not watch the original. And this way of going by script, and not watching the original is something Khurana learned from megastar Aamir Khan.

"I learnt this from Aamir Khan. I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for 'Ghajini'. I asked him this question - 'How is the film different from the original' and he said 'I've not seen the original one!' I was really fascinated. He said that I had read the script and it was great! So, I took that cue from him and I found that to be a great lesson!," Khurrana said. "Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions, they are lost in the translation and it happens more than often. Also, I get quite inspired by an actor when I'm watching the original film. So, it's difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that," the 35-year-old actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana has previously expressed his admiration for the 'Dangal' actor, his work, and how he is always "learning" from him. "He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of Dangal and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought," Khurrana added. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Bangalore collaborates with its Patient Faisal to spread awareness about Kyphoscoliosis through 'SCOLIOSIS INDIA' Campaign

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANIPR Newswire The doctors at Manipal hospital, Old Airport Road, performed a very complicated and miraculous life-saving surgery on a 36-year-old patient suffering from severe Kyphoscoliosis with respirat...

Embassy Group safeguards students appearing for their SSLC Exams during Covid-19 pandemic

Bangalore Karnataka India, June 25 ANIBusinessWire India As the SSLC examinations have begun across Karnataka, Embassy Group, Indias leading Real Estate company, has stepped up to promote student safety during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic...

'Chelsea have always been a real force': Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents have always been a real force. They have always been a real force. With Antonio Conte they won the league and that was four years ago, the clubs ...

Jofra Archer set to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday confirmed that Jofra Archer has tested negative for coronavirus and is free to start training from tomorrow. ECB took to Twitter and wrote UPDATE JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020