Neil Burger boards sci-fi movie 'Summer Frost' as director

Filmmaker Neil Burger is set to direct the live-action science-fiction film "Summer Frost" for Skydance and Temple Hill. The director is best known for movies such as Edward Norton's "The Illusionist" , Shailene Woodley-led "Divergent" and Kevin Hart-starrer "The Upside" . "Summer Frost" is based on a short story of the same name by Blake Crouch, according to Variety.

The story follows a VR game designer whose world is forever changed when one of her non-player characters starts acting out of programming. The project will be produced by Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance.

Burger's upcoming movie is "Voyagers" , which features an ensemble cast of Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Isaac Hempstead Wright..