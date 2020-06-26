Kiara Advani pens down appreciation post for her 'girlfriends'

Left Menu
As people have confined themselves indoors and avoiding social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Kiara Advani on Friday took to social media and wrote an appreciation post for her "girlfriends" as she is unable to meet them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:23 IST
Actor Kiara Advani with her close friends (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As people have confined themselves indoors and avoiding social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Kiara Advani on Friday took to social media and wrote an appreciation post for her "girlfriends" as she is unable to meet them. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself partying and spending time with her best friends.

"I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we are not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special," Advani wrote in the caption. "There is probably nothing we can't share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls," her caption further read.

Kiara was last seen in Ruchi Narain's Netflix film 'Guilty' which has received good response from viewers. (ANI)

