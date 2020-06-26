'Cyberpunk 2077' anime series in works at Netflix

Netflix has announced an anime series based on the much-awaited video game "Cyberpunk 2077". The streamer has partnered with anime studio Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game, for the project.

Titled "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners", the 10-episode anime series centres on a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

The series will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and is set for 2022 debut on Netflix. Screenplay has been adapted by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. "We at Trigger are thrilled to work with CD Projekt Red to create a brand-new story set in the world of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a huge challenge to adapt this universe into an anime, but we are eager to face it head-on,” Otsuka, CEO of Studio Trigger, said in a statement.

Imaishi said he has always been a fan of "cyberpunk as a genre, but always found it difficult to create as an original work". "This is why I’m very excited to be working with CD Projekt Red on this project. It won’t be easy to please both game and anime fans, but I love a challenge, and I’m looking forward to the production. We’ll do our best to meet and exceed expectations," he added.