Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez gives sweet surprise to an emergency room nurse fighting COVID

American singer Jennifer Lopez gave a special surprise to a healthcare worker fighting COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:35 IST
Jennifer Lopez gives sweet surprise to an emergency room nurse fighting COVID
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Jennifer Lopez gave a special surprise to a healthcare worker fighting COVID-19 pandemic in New York. According to E!News, the 50-year-old actress and singer teamed up with journalists Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock to send a sweet thank you message to nurse Cassidy Toben.

Toben who has been working as an emergency room nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan for nine years, has been fighting it out on the frontlines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. She told Guthrie and Kotb via video chat during a recent episode of 'The At-Home Variety Show' on Peacock, "You realise quickly that you're not going to save everybody. You're not going to save a lot of people, and that's really devastating and it's scary. And the people, the beds that you see, you wanna help. And then they start to remind you of your family, and then you worry about your family and yourself."

While Toben said "there's definitely a lot of anxiety and fear," she also said she tries to stay positive. She said, "Every day when a patient gets discharged or their breathing tube gets taken out, they play 'Here Comes the Sun' over the loudspeaker.And we clap in the E.R.--we really clap--because it gives us a glimpse of hope."

So, Kotb and Guthrie decided to thank her by calling up one of their famous friends. That's when Lopez popped up on the screen and expressed her gratitude for Toben and her work. Lopez said, "We are so grateful for everything that you do. Thank you so much."

Needless to say, Toben was "freaking out." She told the 'Hustlers' star that the last time she "went out and had any socialisation" was for the Super Bowl.

For the unversed, Lopez and Shakira performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Toben said, "And [it's] something that is just such, like, a, you know, a thing in our culture that we look forward to every year and to think that that was only a few months ago and we were all celebrating something together as a country and now here we are.But thank you for that because it's really inspirational."

Kotb then shared how Toben had said Lopez reminds her of her fellow nurses because she calls them both "badasses." Lopez agreed, "You guys absolutely are. And again, like, thinking about what you have to go through every day--I was listening to what you were saying as [was] I was sneakily waiting to say hello--about, you know, you can't save everybody and how hard that must be and that kind of reality setting in and it just reminded me too of how difficult this time is and how challenging it's been."

The 'Second Act' star then called Toben, the doctors, the nurses and frontline workers "heroic." Lopez also invited Toben and her friends to her first concert once social distancing ends. Kotb and Guthrie joked they wanted to crash the party, too. "Cassidy, we just invited ourselves!" Guthrie quipped. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UP HC asks Lucknow varsity to consider students plea against holding exams

The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked Lucknow University authorities to consider a plea by their students to cancel the upcoming varsity examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and promote students en masse to their next classes. A Luckn...

India needs to bring in cost competitiveness, build up scale to grow manufacturing: M&M MD

India needs to bring in cost competitiveness and raise scale to grow its manufacturing sector and compete globally, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director Pawan Goenka said on Friday. The auto industry leader also emphasised on enhancing p...

Odisha identifies 49 vulnerable points in river embankments

Odisha government has identified 49 vulnerable points in river embankments which could breach in the event of floods during this monsoon as part of its calamity preparedness, an official said. As the IMD this time has predicted a good monso...

Fnatic topple T1, continue ascent in SEA League

Fnatic swept T1 on Friday to climb into third place in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action. Fnatic followed up a 2-0 victory over Team Adroit on Thursday with a 2-0 triumph versus T1. Fnatic recorded wins in 32 and 28 minutes, respectively...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020