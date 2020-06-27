Pitt's Plan B, Searchlight Pictures collaborating on 'The World According to Fannie Davis' film

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment has partnered with Searchlight Pictures for the upcoming feature adaptation of the book "The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother’s Life in the Detroit Numbers". The book, penned by author Bridgett M. Davis, tells the true story of Davis' mother, a woman who "made a way of no way" her motto as she did whatever it took to offer her children a middle-class life in 1960s and 1970s Detroit.

"In this case, it meant that Davis' mother became part bookie and part banker to run a numbers racket out of her home, allowing her children to go to good schools and have nice clothes, all the while keeping the entire operation a secret," the official plotline read. Davis is writing the script, while Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is consulting on the project.

Plan B, best known for Oscar-winning movies like " Moonlight" and "12 Years a Slave", will produce..