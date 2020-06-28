Left Menu
Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Raanjhanaa' director Aanand L Rai

Actor Sonam Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to director Aanand L Rai, who turned 49 on Sunday.

28-06-2020
Throwback picture shared by actor Sonam Kapoor on director Anand L Rai's 49th birthday (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As the 'Neerja' actor extended birthday wishes, she thanked him for "changing everything" in her life, and also for having confidence in her. She posted a lovely picture on Instagram, that saw both the actor-director duo in all smiles, from the sets of the romantic-drama film.

"Happy happy birthday Anand sir! Thanks for changing everything in my life. Forever indebted to you, for having the confidence in me. Also cannot wait to eat with you again...," she captioned the post. Starring Dhanush alongside Sonam, the romantic drama 'Raanjhanaa' set in Varanasi is about a one-sided love story.

Both, the direction, and the actor's performance received favourable reviews from the movie enthusiasts. Penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the pivotal roles.

Anand L Rai rose to fame in 2011, with his romantic hit film 'Tanu Weds Manu" and its sequel, starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan. In 2018, he directed "Zero" which had actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles.

His next project in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar is 'Atrangi Re,' which will have a never seen before trio - Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. The flick, for now, is scheduled to hit the big theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021. (ANI)

