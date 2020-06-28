Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted to spend time with my kids: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on two-year hiatus from films

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he took a break from movies to spend time with his family The 39-year-old actor, who has two children with wife Tasha McCauley, said he has no plans to quit acting and aims to maintain a worklife balance.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:22 IST
Wanted to spend time with my kids: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on two-year hiatus from films

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he took a break from movies to spend time with his family

The 39-year-old actor, who has two children with wife Tasha McCauley, said he has no plans to quit acting and aims to maintain a worklife balance. ''I'm incredibly grateful for all of the things that I've gotten to do, but stopping wasn't because I wanted to stop acting or stop working. It was because I wanted to spend time with my kids. So, now I'm finding that balance," Gordon-Levitt told The Hollywood Reporter

He said he has switched to making one film a year rather than working on three projects. "We shot '7500' in 2017, 'Project Power' in 2018 and then, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' in 2019. All three of those movies are now coming out in the second half of this year," he added. Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor. "That was the longest break I'd ever taken from acting in my entire life and since I was six years old. It meant a lot to me, and I'm extremely grateful that I get to do it. I hope I get to keep going forever.'' PTI SHDSHD

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune

After a gap of over three months, salons were reopened in Pune for business on Sunday. The Maharashtra government permitted barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Agai...

Children more resilient against COVID-19: Lancet study

The majority of children with COVID-19 in 26 countries fared well clinically compared to adults, according to a review of studies that assessed research published during the first four months of the pandemic. Scientists, including those fro...

Realty cos have time till Jun 30 to pay GST on shortfall in input procurement from dealers

Real estate companies that opted for lower GST rates of 1 per cent and 5 per cent from April 1, 2019, but could not procure 80 per cent of the total supplies from registered dealers, will have to pay tax on the shortfall in such procurement...

Malawi's Chakwera sworn in as president after re-run election

Malawis new president Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in for a five-year term on Sunday, hours after unseating former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election.Chakwera, 65, won 58.57 of the vote in Tuesdays poll, a dramatic reversal of the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020