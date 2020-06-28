Wanted to spend time with my kids: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on two-year hiatus from films

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he took a break from movies to spend time with his family

The 39-year-old actor, who has two children with wife Tasha McCauley, said he has no plans to quit acting and aims to maintain a worklife balance. ''I'm incredibly grateful for all of the things that I've gotten to do, but stopping wasn't because I wanted to stop acting or stop working. It was because I wanted to spend time with my kids. So, now I'm finding that balance," Gordon-Levitt told The Hollywood Reporter

He said he has switched to making one film a year rather than working on three projects. "We shot '7500' in 2017, 'Project Power' in 2018 and then, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' in 2019. All three of those movies are now coming out in the second half of this year," he added. Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor. "That was the longest break I'd ever taken from acting in my entire life and since I was six years old. It meant a lot to me, and I'm extremely grateful that I get to do it. I hope I get to keep going forever.''