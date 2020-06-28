Left Menu
Development News Edition

Documentary series on Demi Lovato greenlit at YouTube

A new documentary on the life and career of pop singer Demi Lovato is in the works at YouTube. The documentary will be produced by Ratner's OBB Pictures, which produced YouTube's recent "Justin Bieber: Seasons" series. This upcoming project follows "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated", the singer's 2017 doc which was released on the digital platform.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:09 IST
Documentary series on Demi Lovato greenlit at YouTube
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new documentary on the life and career of pop singer Demi Lovato is in the works at YouTube. According to Deadline, the four-part documentary series will be directed by Michael D Ratner, who helmed the recent "&Music" series for shortform streaming platform Quibi.

The yet-to-be-titled project will see Lovato returning to share her personal and musical journey over the past three years with her fans. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old artiste performed the National Anthem before Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The documentary will be produced by Ratner's OBB Pictures, which produced YouTube's recent "Justin Bieber: Seasons" series.

This upcoming project follows "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" , the singer's 2017 doc which was released on the digital platform. "Simply Complicated", directed by Hannah Lux Davis, chronicled the recording of Lovato's 'Tell Me You Love Me' record and her life and career, including her stint on the Disney Channel and her struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Biden criticizes Trump; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bountiesThe White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russias mili...

CTA govt-in-exile seeks spl UNHRC session to examine Tibetans’ right breaches by China

Accusing China of committing cultural genocide in Tibet, the Central Tibetan Administration on Sunday urged the UNHRC to hold a special session on human right violations by China in Tibet and other regions under it. Dharamshala-based Centra...

People News Roundup: Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit; Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Justin Bieber files 20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claimsJustin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual miscondu...

Health News Roundup: Russia's daily new coronavirus cases fall; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Beijing ramps up testing capacity, reaching a third of citys population so farBeijing has ramped up coronavirus testing efforts and has tested about a third of the Chinese capitals popula...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020