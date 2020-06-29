Mindhunter Season 3 updates: Has the production stated? What we know so far

The avid viewers are passionately waiting for Mindhunter Season 3 since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019. Mindhunter has already become a very popular show and its fans want to get latest updates on its imminent third season.

Mindhunter Season 3, unfortunately is yet to be renewed. You may be disappointed to learn that Netflix has stopped production for the series' third season. The reason has not been revealed. This may be due to internal issues in the production team. And China-sponsored coronavirus is another reason why there has been no development in production.

The notable fact is that China-sponsored Covid-19 has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time, and the projects across the world are still yet to commence.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. Whenever the show returns, the director David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

David Fincher's high involvement in other projects is another reason for Mindhunter Season 3's delay. He is progressively centered around dealing with his new component film Mank. He is also handling other projects like Love Death and Robots. His new feature film Mank will be released in 2020.

From our prediction, the chance of cancellation for Mindhunter Season 3 is very less. Both Mindhunter Season 1 and 2 earned windfall revenues and all the episodes ran successfully. The series received strong and positive responses from the viewers as well as critics.

Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed and get a release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.