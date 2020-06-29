Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sad for theatres, but fans' safety priority: Akshay Kumar on OTT release of 'Laxxmi Bomb'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said theatres have the "first birth right" over movies and though he's excited his upcoming "Laxmmi Bomb" will stream digitally, he feels sad it couldn't release on the big screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST
Sad for theatres, but fans' safety priority: Akshay Kumar on OTT release of 'Laxxmi Bomb'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said theatres have the "first birth right" over movies and though he's excited his upcoming "Laxmmi Bomb" will stream digitally, he feels sad it couldn't release on the big screen. The horror-comedy is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar, bypassing a theatrical release as screens remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The streamer announced its slate of seven film which will have a direct-to-digital release, including Ajay Devgn's "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , Abhishek Bachchan starrer "The Big Bull" , and "Sadak 2", featuring Alia Bhatt. In a virtual press conference, Akshay said OTT release was the only wise option in the current scenario.

"To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres first birth right. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority. "Today with theatres being shut and people watching movies on OTT platforms, if I can make my fans happy by releasing film on Disney+Hotstar—which is a big platform with a massive reach—then I am glad," Akshay told reporters. "Laxmmi Bomb" would be the actor's first digital release in a career of nearly three decades. His "Sooryavanshi" co-star and longtime friend, Devgn, said he was equally thrilled to see his patriotic drama "Bhuj: The Pride of India" release on the platform. "First thing that you want when you make a film is that more and more people get to watch it. The base of Disney+Hotstar is so huge that when 'Bhuj' will come every person will try to watch the film, besides the fact that the film should be good. We have tried to make a good film," the actor told reporters. Adding to Akshay's comments, Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star and Disney India, said no one but only fans of artistes have the right over films. "If anyone has birth right over films, it's the film goers and film fans. Fans of the actors, directors who want to see these films and it is our duty to show them films. "What's going to happen now is that our industry will grow bigger, be more successful, more people will be able to work, we will be able to produce more films. Theatres as well digital screens will survive and grow together with films." Shankar was of the view that a similar debate arose when TV first started airing films, with many fearing that people would stop going to cinema halls. "But that didn't happen. Cinema halls grew, more people started watching films, our screens grew, the economics of our films also grew. "The digital premiere will give industry a new lease of life. It's going to create a completely new world. Theatres will continue to be very important because it's an experience in itself to go there," he added. As theatres continue to remain shut, release of many films have been affected. 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic were among the first films to opt for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video, a move that had irked theatre owners and exhibitors. Shankar said the digital medium will become an essential outlet for the industry.

"People visit a cinema hall maximum five times a year but watch more number of films on their TV and mobile phones... This will become a huge outlet for our industry to showcase more work. We should see this as big leap for our film industry today," he added..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Donors urged to dig deep as economic chaos, virus hit Syria

Aid organisations on Monday made a plea for world leaders to boost financial support to conflict-torn Syria where around 11 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, on the eve of a major donor conference hosted by the European...

Raymond posts Rs 69.10 cr net loss in Q4

Raymond Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67.70 crore during January-March quart...

Govt approves PMKVY-III with focus on industry 4.0: Minister

The government has approved the third phase of skill development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY, with an increased focus on digital technology and industry 4.0, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Monday. ...

Trade unions ready for talks with Coal Minister or PM: AICWF Secy

A senior coal trade union leader on Monday said any dialogue over the proposed 3- day nationwide strike called by different unions from July 2 could take place only with Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Different...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020