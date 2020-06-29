Katharine McPhee, David Foster gush over each other on their first wedding anniversary
American actor Katharine McPhee and musician David Foster gushed about their love for each other as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. According to Fox News, the 26-year-old actor, shared photos and videos from the couple's wedding. She also shared a video of the moment she first tried on her wedding dress.
Along with the pictures, the 'Waitress' star wrote, "A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here's to the future!" She also gave a shout out to Zac Posen, who designed her custom wedding dress. "(Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! thank you @ZacPosen!!)," McPhee wrote.
The 70-year-old musician, on Instagram, shared a photo of the couple getting dinner while all dressed up and wrote: "-Happy anniversary to the love of my life!!" McPhee and Foster first met in 2006 when the music producer mentored the Broadway actor on Season 5 of 'American Idol.'
Last year, they got married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche. This marriage is McPhee's second and Foster's fifth. (ANI)
