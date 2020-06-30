UK judge says Depp broke court order in Sun libel case

A UK High Court judge ruled Monday that actor Johnny Depp violated a court order by failing to disclose evidence relating to his drug use to lawyers for British tabloid The Sun, which he is suing for libel. Judge Andrew Nicol deferred a decision on whether to throw out Depp's claim against The Sun as a result.

Depp is suing the newspaper's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The trial is due to open at the High Court in London on July 7. But The Sun's lawyers argue the case should be dismissed because Depp failed to disclose text messages he exchanged with an assistant showing that he tried to buy "MDMA and other narcotics" while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.