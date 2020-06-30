NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s life to become subject of Netflix series from Ava DuVernay

Former NFL star-activist Colin Kaepernick will be the subject of a six-part series produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Titled "Colin in Black & White", the limited drama has been picked up straight to series at Netflix, reported Variety.

The series will focus on Kaepernick's early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to becoming a great quarterback. The scripted drama will also explore what pushed him to become a civil rights activist. "Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens. We seek to give a new perspective to the different realities that Black people face. "We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see," said Kaepernick.

The footballer will serve as the narrator in addition to executive producing the series along with DuVernay. Michael Starrbury is on board as writer and executive producer. DuVernay and Starrbury have previously collaborated on the critically-acclaimed Netflix limited series "When They See Us." "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture, and for him, personally. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix," DuVernay said.

As per Netflix, the drama was conceived in 2019 and completed the scripts in May.