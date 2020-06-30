NBC orders sci-fi drama series 'Debris'

NBC has given a series order for sci-fi drama "Debris", with actors Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele in the lead. The show, which hails from Legendary Television and Universal Television, has been created by J H Wyman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wyman has also penned the show, which is said to be in the same vein of "The X-Files" and "Men In Black" . Tucker and Steele will star as two agents from two different continents who investigate an alien spacecraft wreckage and its mysterious effects on humankind. The show was able to complete roughly 80 per cent of production before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyman will executive produce the series through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs..