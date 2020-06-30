Left Menu
‘David Makes Man’ to premiere on HBO Max next month

HBO Max has acquired the streaming rights of Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series “David Makes Man”, which hails from “Moonlight” originator and producer Tarell Alvin McCraney. Jordan, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey are executive producing the Warner Horizon Scripted Television project.

30-06-2020
HBO Max has acquired the streaming rights of Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series "David Makes Man", which hails from "Moonlight" originator and producer Tarell Alvin McCraney. The first season of the series will premiere on the WarnerMedia streaming platform on July 16, reported Variety. Loosely based on McCraney's experiences, the Florida-set series centers on David (Akili McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects, who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relies upon by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. David must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out.

The news of the series' digital premiere comes almost seven months after OWN renewed the show for a second season. McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, and Oprah Winfrey are executive producing the Warner Horizon Scripted Television project. The cast also includes Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Travis Coles, Cayden K. Williams, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Jordan Bolger, and Phylicia Rashad.

