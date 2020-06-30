Left Menu
Riteish Deshmukh recalls 'Refugee' premiere as Abhishek Bachchan completes 20 years in Bollywood

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday recalled the sweet memories with friend Abhishek Bachchan's debut film, 'Refugee,' as the movie, and the actor clocked 20 years in Bollywood.

Riteish Deshmukh recalls 'Refugee' premiere as Abhishek Bachchan completes 20 years in Bollywood
Riteish Deshmukh (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday recalled the sweet memories with friend Abhishek Bachchan's debut film, 'Refugee,' as the movie, and the actor clocked 20 years in Bollywood. Deshmukh dedicated a post and recalled him blowing a whistle at Junior Bachchan's entry in the romantic-drama during the premiere of the film in the year 2000.

The 'Ek Villain' star put out a post on Instagram, wherein he sent his best wishes to the 'Drona' actor completes two decades in the industry today. Riteish tweeted, "I remember being there at the premiere of Refugee.. excited to watch Abhishek Bachchan on screen..." Noting the time when he whistled at Abhishek's entry and remembered his unique run in the film, Riteish added, "Whistled at his entry- the Bachchan Run....never knew one day I would act with him. #20YearsOfRefugee love you, my brother."

Earlier in the day, as Abhishek Bachchan clocked 20 years in the industry, the actor dedicated a lovely message to his fans thanking for their never-ending support. He shared a poster of the romantic war drama on Twitter and wrote: #20yearsofRefugee, 20 years ago my 1st film released."

Earlier this month, the actor had started a #RoadTo20 series on Instagram to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He recalled his movies from every year and reminisced the fond memories attached to it. (ANI)

