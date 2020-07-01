'Bffs that pout together stay forever': Malaika Arora reminisces hangout with BFFs, shares adorable throwback picture

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared an adorable throwback selfie reminiscing a hangout with BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and designer Mallika Bhat. The 46-year-old star shared the photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with Malika, Karisma, Kareena and Amrita as they pout and pose for the selfie. Along with the snap, Malaika noted, "Bffs that pout together stay forever. #majormissing #majorlove @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan." (with a red heart emoji)

As soon, as the post hit Instagram, the 'Jab We Met' star reposted the picture, captioning it as, "Forever Us." (along with 3 heart emojis and red balloons) Celebrity followers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and more than 60k fans hit 'Like' on the adorable post.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been spending time at home during the Covid-triggered lockdown and social distancing guidelines. She has been quite active on social media, sharing pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, the fitness enthusiast, Malaika shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena, telling her that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.

Following the post, The 'Heroine' star shared Malaika's photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine. Love you Malaika." (ANI)