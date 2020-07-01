TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh tests negative for COVID-19

Left Menu
Actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", on Wednesday said she, along with her family, has tested negative for COVID-19 after a month-long fight with the virus.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:38 IST
Actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" , on Wednesday said she, along with her family, has tested negative for COVID-19 after a month-long fight with the virus. Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyesh Rawat, was admitted to a hospital here on May 31. Satpal Maharaj, too, had tested COVID positive, along with his wife and 21 other people, including family members, staff, staying in the same household

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a selfie with the doctors and thanked healthcare workers for their service. "We finally tested negative for coronavirus after a month! We'd like to thank all the doctors and health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus..." Mohena, 31, wrote. The former "Dance India Dance" contestant said it is important to shed light on the selfless service by the medical professionals on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. "I would like to thank all of them for their honest efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain...I would like to wish all the selfless, honest, diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service," she added. The National Doctors' Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year

It is celebrated in the honour of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a prominent medical practitioner.

