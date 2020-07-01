Ajay Devgn congratulates Abhishek Bachchan for completing 20 years in Bollywood

As actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his web-series debut after completing 20 years in Bollywood, his friend and fellow actor Ajay Devgn congratulated him for the milestone. Devgn took to Twitter to share the trailer of Bachchan's debut web-series - 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' - and penned down a short congratulatory note along with it.

"Congratulations Abhishek on your 20-year run in cinema. It's been an interesting journey. I'm sure there are many more milestones to come," tweeted Devgn. He also wished his 'Yuva' co-star for his "web-debut" and said that he was impressed with the trailer of the show.

"And, best wishes on your web-debut in Breathe. Looks promising @juniorbachchan," Devgn's tweet further read. The 'Singham' actor also posted a picture of himself with his 'Zameen' co-star on Instagram and captioned it with the same note.

Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in Bollywood on Monday with his debut flick 'Refugee' clocking in 20 years. (ANI)