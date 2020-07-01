Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:24 IST
Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'
Sia (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother. According to People Magazine, one month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were "ageing out of the foster care system," the 44-year-old singer appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show on Tuesday to share that she's become a grandmother after her youngest son welcomed children of his own.

The 'Cheap Thrills' songstress shared, "My youngest son just had two babies. I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me Nana. I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.' " During the interview, the songstress also dished on her decision to adopt, explaining that while her sons actually could have remained in foster care until they were 21, she wanted to get them out of the system so they could have a more stable life.

She said, "I'm a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year. It's failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons' experience. They've been in 18 different locations in their 18 years." The 'Alive' songstress also spoke of her sons' history in the system, "Started out as a pretty massive roller coaster. They told me one thing, I discovered another. But I just stayed really like a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept really strong boundaries."

"I would say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from,' which is not a nice life," Sia added. "It's not a good life, and I'd say, 'I'm doing this because I'm your mother. I love you. I have no other agenda other than the fact that I love you. I don't want to see you in prison.' " The pop star went on to say that her sons both experienced "conditioning and complex trauma" in foster care, though she says she has enrolled them in trauma programs.

"One recently came out, and he's just blossoming and is the light of my life," she shared. "I love him so much." Sia added that her youngest son is still "processing" his own trauma, but she remains hopeful that "he can manage."

"It took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma," she said. "I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone. "Trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment when you're ready - psychologically ready. So, I'm just trying to do my best for them."

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker looked back at her transition to motherhood in the past year and said she's "grateful" to have a successful career that can provide support and care for her kids. She said, "I have reached my professional and my personal goals, and I'm at a very interesting place. I think being ... able to be a compassionate and non-judgemental mother to my two sons, and to have the resources to really help them, I've now reached my personal goals." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys begins process to invite pvt players in passenger train operations; invites RFQs

The Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications RFQ for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the...

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

British department store chain John Lewis said on Wednesday it was highly unlikely all its 50 stores would re-open after the coronavirus lockdown. The employee-owned retailer said it would re-open nine more stores, including in Scotland and...

Pradhan says pipeline tariff rationalisation, gas pricing freedom on anvil

India plans to gradually introduce pricing and marketing freedom for natural gas as well as rationalise pipeline tariffs to help push for a greater share of the environment-friendly fuel in the energy basket, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan...

Facebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off

Advertisements for more than 400 brands including Coca-Cola and Starbucks are due to vanish from Facebook on Wednesday, after the failure of last-ditch talks to stop a boycott over hate speech on the site. U.S. civil rights groups have enli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020