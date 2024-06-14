Ajit Pawar Reviews Pune Developments, Inspects Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Arrangements

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a series of meetings in Pune to assess ongoing district projects, an official disclosed on Friday.

Pawar evaluated the preparations for the 'Ashadhi Wari Palkhi', an annual foot pilgrimage from Alandi-Dehu to Pandharpur. The event, starting June 29, culminates at the Lord Vitthal Temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi, July 17.

Additionally, Pawar urged authorities to accelerate the development of the Savitribai Phule memorial at Bhide Wada, the historic site of India's first girls' school. He proposed a museum and educational facility there. Pawar also announced an advanced building project for the Pune commissionerate complex and called for measures to prevent rain-induced traffic disruptions.

