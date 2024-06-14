Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Reviews Pune Developments, Inspects Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Arrangements

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar conducted multiple meetings in Pune to oversee local works. He reviewed preparations for the 'Ashadhi Wari Palkhi' pilgrimage. Pawar emphasized expediting the development of the Savitribai Phule memorial and improving traffic management and infrastructure in Pune, including the new commissionerate complex.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:48 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a series of meetings in Pune to assess ongoing district projects, an official disclosed on Friday.

Pawar evaluated the preparations for the 'Ashadhi Wari Palkhi', an annual foot pilgrimage from Alandi-Dehu to Pandharpur. The event, starting June 29, culminates at the Lord Vitthal Temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi, July 17.

Additionally, Pawar urged authorities to accelerate the development of the Savitribai Phule memorial at Bhide Wada, the historic site of India's first girls' school. He proposed a museum and educational facility there. Pawar also announced an advanced building project for the Pune commissionerate complex and called for measures to prevent rain-induced traffic disruptions.

