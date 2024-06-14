Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Reviews Pune's Preparations for Ashadhi Wari Palkhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held multiple meetings in Pune to review ongoing works in the district. He inspected the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi arrangements, reviewed the memorial of Savitribai Phule, and discussed developing a new Pune commissionerate complex. Pawar also addressed the city's traffic and waterlogging issues.

Updated: 14-06-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:49 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted a series of meetings in Pune on Friday, an official said, to review critical projects across the district.

Pawar inspected preparations for the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi, a pilgrimage on foot from Alandi-Dehu to Pandharpur, timed to reach Lord Vitthal Temple by Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.

He urged the administration to finalize arrangements and expedited efforts at the Savitribai Phule memorial in Bhide Wada, home to India's first school for girls. The memorial will offer various courses for women and a museum dedicated to Phule's life. Additionally, Pawar announced plans for a state-of-the-art Pune commissionerate complex and addressed city traffic and waterlogging challenges in anticipation of rain.

