Ajit Pawar Reviews Pune's Preparations for Ashadhi Wari Palkhi
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held multiple meetings in Pune to review ongoing works in the district. He inspected the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi arrangements, reviewed the memorial of Savitribai Phule, and discussed developing a new Pune commissionerate complex. Pawar also addressed the city's traffic and waterlogging issues.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted a series of meetings in Pune on Friday, an official said, to review critical projects across the district.
Pawar inspected preparations for the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi, a pilgrimage on foot from Alandi-Dehu to Pandharpur, timed to reach Lord Vitthal Temple by Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.
He urged the administration to finalize arrangements and expedited efforts at the Savitribai Phule memorial in Bhide Wada, home to India's first school for girls. The memorial will offer various courses for women and a museum dedicated to Phule's life. Additionally, Pawar announced plans for a state-of-the-art Pune commissionerate complex and addressed city traffic and waterlogging challenges in anticipation of rain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bosphorus Strait Ship Traffic Resumes After Engine Failure
Delhi BJP's Protest March Over Water Crisis Sparks Traffic Chaos
Coal Train Derailment Disrupts Railway Traffic in Russia's Amur Region
Social Media Influencer Bobby Kataria Arrested for Human Trafficking
Spanish Police Probe Major Traffic Data Breach