Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh-starrer 'Yaara' to release on ZEE5

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime-drama feature "Yaara", starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh, is all set to have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5. Dhulia said the film is a "homage" to friendship and is a "riveting take" on crime narrative "I think another highlight of the film is the casting.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime-drama feature "Yaara" , starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh, is all set to have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5.  The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra, chronicles the friendship between four criminals.  Dhulia said the film is a "homage" to friendship and is a "riveting take" on crime narrative

"I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters.  "All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions. It is great that the film will premiere on ZEE5, a platform that always backs meaningful content," the 52-year-old director said in a statement.  Set in the backdrop of North India, the film traces the rise and fall of four friends' rustling operations across the Nepal-India border.  Produced by AZURE Entertainment, "Yaara" is a remake of 2011 French crime-drama "Gang Story".

