'The Crown' cast Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret for season five

Oscar-nominated actor Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret in the fifth season of Netflix royal drama "The Crown" . The Peter Morgan-created show will conclude with its season five which will see actor Imelda Staunton replacing Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Manville will take over the role from actor Helena Bonham Carter, who along with Colman made her debut with the show's third season that dropped in November 2019. In a statement, posted on the official Twitter handle of "The Crown" , Manville said, "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down." "Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of complete joy," she added.

Manville is best known for starring in films such as Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread" , which earned her a best-supporting actress nomination at the 2018 Oscars, Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" and hit BBC comedy "Mum". The first two seasons of "The Crown" featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The trio was replaced by Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Carter for the show's third season and upcoming fourth season. The fourth season, which is expected to drop later this year, will also feature actor Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.