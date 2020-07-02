Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' to premiere on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video

"Shakuntala Devi" , starring actor Vidya Balan, is slated to be released on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The biopic, which features Balan in the titular role of the well-known mathematician, was among the first major movies to head to a digital streaming platform amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the closing of cinema screens across the country. Balan shared the announcement video on Twitter.

"Experience the story of an extraordinary mind! #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime premieres July 31, on @PrimeVideoIN," she captioned the clip. Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is penned by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while Ishita Moitra is credited for dialogues. "Shakuntala Devi" also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The film was scheduled to be theatrically released on May 8, but was delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak. Amazon has previously released director Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" , with five other films from the south, including "Penguin", "Law", "French Biryani", "Sufiyum Sujathayum" . More films heading to streaming platforms include "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl", which will be available on Netflix, and "Laxxmi Bomb", "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , "Sadak 2", "Dil Bechara" , "The Big Bull" , "Khuda Haafiz" and "Lootcase" on Disney+Hotstar..