Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visual trigger to storytelling key to hold attention today: Anushka Sharma on success of 'Bulbbul'

Actor turned producer Anushka Sharma who co-owns production house - Clean Slate Filmz - with her brother Karnesh Sharma on Tuesday said that she always believed in creating a "visual trigger" for the audiences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:09 IST
Visual trigger to storytelling key to hold attention today: Anushka Sharma on success of 'Bulbbul'
Actor-turned producer Anushka Sharma with brother Karnesh Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Actor turned producer Anushka Sharma who co-owns production house - Clean Slate Filmz - with her brother Karnesh Sharma on Tuesday said that she always believed in creating a "visual trigger" for the audiences. "I have always felt that a visual trigger to storytelling is key to hold the attention of audiences today and it also allows us an unexpectedly new route to present an idea that has never been seen before by audiences," the 'Paatal Lok' producer said.

"Karnesh and I have always wanted to break-away from traditional ways of telling a story because we feel people have seen enough of the formula and are done with them. They are always looking to immerse themselves into something new. That's been our biggest strength," she added. Looking back on her production journey, Sharma said, "From Phillauri, Pari and now Bulbbul, while we have accidentally created a sub-genre of supernatural feminism films, we have consciously told the story through the lens of clutter-breaking visual effects."

The sister-brother duo is delighted that Bulbbul's VFX has been hailed unanimously. The use of symbolism like the red moon to evoke elements of rebellion, passion and revolution has been lapped up by audiences and critics alike and also made Bulbbul a fascinating and gripping watch. "Our focus towards visual effects to enhance storytelling is one of the reasons why these films have stood out and won the hearts of audiences. The strong visual effects in our projects have added to the surreal-ness of the stories that we intended to tell and heightened its impact," said Karnesh.

"The red moon in 'Bulbbul' has been highly talked about because it's something unique and we wanted to use this symbolism. It adds to the aesthetic and it plays up the symbolism that revolution against oppression is the call of the hour. It worked wonderfully in our storytelling and we are glad that audiences loved this devise and gave us two thumbs up," he added. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma's love for cutting edge visual effects (VFX) in their production ventures 'Phillauri,' 'Pari,' and 'Bulbbul' is clearly visible. Incidentally, all three films are supernatural-feminist films, a sub-genre that their production house Clean Slate Filmz have created for the first time in Bollywood. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID-19 cases cross 92K mark, plasma bank becomes operational

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps to help mapping...

Canara Bank 'cheated' of Rs 174,89 Cr: CBI searches premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd in Amritsar

The CBI carried out searches on Thursday at the premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Limited and its directors, booked for allegedly cheating the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 174.89 crore, officials saidThe searches took place at the premises o...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on record job growth; surging virus cases cap gains

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increasing in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check. The Nasdaq opened at an all-time high after data showed the U.S. economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020