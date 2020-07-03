'The Kominsky Method' renewed for third and final season at Netflix

Netflix has announced that popular series "The Kominsky Method" will conclude with its upcoming third season. The half-hour comedy series has been renewed for one last season, the streamer announced in a post on Twitter.

Featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, "The Kominsky Method" follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty. The show has been created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind several popular sitcoms such as "Roseanne" , "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory, among others.

"It's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter," Lorre said. The series also features actors Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis. Its second season premiered in October 2019.