This Is Us plot confusion: Difference between age of Kevin's twins and Jack Damon

There was one thing at the end of season finale of This Is Us Season 4 that really confused people - Kevin's children coming up to him while Rebecca is on her death bed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:05 IST
This Is Us Season 4 aired its final episode in March and the complete season certainly had a lot of twists. Episode 10 called "Strangers" also went on to become the most-watched episode since September 2019 and saw a 21% increase in viewers aged 18-49 over the week that it was released.

The finale started with grown-up Jack Damon (Toby and Kate's son) singing to his unborn baby. Some new characters were also introduced in the finale including Jack's "adopted" sister and Madison's gynecologist as well as his daughter. The finale of This Is Us Season 4 was filled with new characters and they will probably make a significant contribution as the show unfolds in the upcoming Season 5.

But there was one thing at the end of the episode that really confused fans - Kevin's children coming up to him while Rebecca (supposedly) is on her death bed, which many fans are thinking is on the same timeline as of Jack having a baby because of a previously-telecasted version of the same sequence.

Since Madison told Kevin about the pregnancy on Jack Damon's first birthday, the twins must only be 1-2 years younger than Jack. But Kevin's children were almost 10-11 years-old in the scene while Jack Damon from the future looks much older and about to have a baby. The scene has left many people confused and #ThisIsUs discussions are filled with similar posts.

Now a plothole this big is not 'This Is Us-style' so there's definitely something else going on here. The straight-forward theory would be that Jack having a baby and Rebecca on her death bed are two different instances and at different points of time in the future. This one is actually more believable since the showmakers like to play around with different timelines while narrating the story.

Another theory is that Madison is not the mother of twins showed in the scene where Rebecca is on her death bed. While this is a little less believable because in the 18th episode of This Is Us Season 4, Kevin's daughter was shown when Madison tells him that they are having twins. And also it's a bit unconvincing that Kevin got another girl pregnant, that too with twins. (And no they aren't Kevin's grandkids because his 'son' called him 'Dad' in the scene.)

What do you think about these two theories which could unfold in This Is Us Season 5? Let us know in the comments below.

