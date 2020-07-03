Left Menu
Kajol pays tribute to 'most talented coolest choreographer' Saroj Khan with endearing monochromatic picture

Actor Kajol Devgan on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late choreographer with an endearing throwback picture as she remembered the 'most talented coolest choreographer ever!'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra), | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:02 IST
Kajol, Saroj Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kajol Devgan on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late choreographer with an endearing throwback picture as she remembered the 'most talented coolest choreographer ever!' The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor put out an endearing throwback picture on Instagram as she remembered the late choreographer. The picture shows Kajol kissing the ace choreographer as Khan keeps Kajol's hand in between. The snap captures the love between the two.

Along with the picture, the 'Dilwale' star noted, "RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language ." Noting on the time when Khan grew older, the 'Ishq' actor shared that the dancing maestro had the sheer affection for her work. "Even later when she grew older whenever we met, I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work," she added.

Concluding the note, Kajol noted that the legendary choreographer will always be remembered, "Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered" (Along with a red heart emoji) Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs.Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

