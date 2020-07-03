Left Menu
Big hug my brother: Riteish Deshmukh extends birthday greetings to cricketer Harbhajan Singh

As ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh extended birthday greetings to the veteran player.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST
Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh (Image Source: BCCI.TV). Image Credit: ANI

As ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh extended birthday greetings to the veteran player. Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture of the bowler and penned down birthday wishes where he termed him as "India's greatest spin master."

"Happy Birthday Dearest @harbhajan_singh one of India's greatest spin master. Even your sense of humour has a great spin.. a doosra," tweeted Deshmukh. "Big hug my brother - regards to your lovely wife & adorable little one. Stay healthy, stay safe," his tweet further read.

The 40-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in the limited-overs cricket. He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.(ANI)

