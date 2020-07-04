Chiwetel Ejiofor is 'excited' to work with Sam Raimi on 'Doctor Strange' sequel

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor says he is looking forward to collaborating with filmmaker Sam Raimi on the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" . The actor, who is reprising his role as Baron Karl Mordo in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", said the director brings a "wealth of imagination" to the franchise.

"I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making the film, the second 'Doctor Strange'. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. "I remember seeing 'Darkman' when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing," Ejiofor told entertainment website GamesRadar+.

The "12 Years a Slave" actor said Raimi is best-suited for the world of Doctor Strange. "I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mentality into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world," he said.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to release on March 25, 2022.