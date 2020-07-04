When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

BTS group singer Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, is wildly popular among the millions of fans of the boy band that has brought K-pop to global limelight in recent years. Their fans, called BTS Army, are actively looking for new content about the band members and it's not uncommon that old videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and personally shot pictures, as well as videos, go viral on the internet.

Another such adorable video featuring all the members of BTS has gone viral on the internet. The footage shows Taehyung asking other members to move supposedly to sit with Jungkook.

Here is one Twitter user posting the video on the social media platform.

Remember when Taehyung made all the members move just so he could sit next to Jungkook...man pic.twitter.com/nrsnoQH34o — honey⁷ (@ataIier) July 4, 2020

The popularity of Taehyung can simply not be overstated thanks to the humongous BTS army. After breaking Psy's 8 years record, Taehyung (V) has also recently become the first and only Asian Soloist to have a song trend at 1st position on iTunes in 92 countries. V's 'Sweet Night' also surpassed BTS's title track 'ON' and became the second Korean song with most #1 on Itunes.

The boy band is also not letting the COVID-19 pandemic impact entertainment of the BTS Army. In April, the group launched a free, online-only event called Bang Bang Con which was attended by more than 50 million people. The next tranche of the event - Bang Bang Con: The Live was paid but it was still attended by 750,000 people and broke records for the highest attendance for an online-only concert of its kind. He was also named the 'Most Handsome Man' by a well-known ranking channel 'Top10World' beating the likes of Zayn Malik and Robert Pattinson.