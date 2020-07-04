Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

BTS group singer Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, is wildly popular among the millions of fans of the boy band that has brought K-pop to global limelight in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:59 IST
When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

BTS group singer Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, is wildly popular among the millions of fans of the boy band that has brought K-pop to global limelight in recent years. Their fans, called BTS Army, are actively looking for new content about the band members and it's not uncommon that old videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and personally shot pictures, as well as videos, go viral on the internet.

Another such adorable video featuring all the members of BTS has gone viral on the internet. The footage shows Taehyung asking other members to move supposedly to sit with Jungkook.

Here is one Twitter user posting the video on the social media platform.

The popularity of Taehyung can simply not be overstated thanks to the humongous BTS army. After breaking Psy's 8 years record, Taehyung (V) has also recently become the first and only Asian Soloist to have a song trend at 1st position on iTunes in 92 countries. V's 'Sweet Night' also surpassed BTS's title track 'ON' and became the second Korean song with most #1 on Itunes.

The boy band is also not letting the COVID-19 pandemic impact entertainment of the BTS Army. In April, the group launched a free, online-only event called Bang Bang Con which was attended by more than 50 million people. The next tranche of the event - Bang Bang Con: The Live was paid but it was still attended by 750,000 people and broke records for the highest attendance for an online-only concert of its kind. He was also named the 'Most Handsome Man' by a well-known ranking channel 'Top10World' beating the likes of Zayn Malik and Robert Pattinson.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating Hanna, a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema. The writer, who adapted Joe Wrights 2011 film Hanna into an original...

Maha: NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad dies of COVID-19

An NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtras Pune district, who had tested coronavirus positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday, a senior official said. He was found to have been infected by COVID-19 recently, th...

Fresh 'unlock 2' guidelines in J&K; religious places to remain closed

Fresh guidelines under the unlock 2 phase came into effect in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the Union Territory administration deciding against opening religious places and educational institutions, but allowing hotels to operate with ...

Station Officer of police station in Kanpur suspended over allegations of role in cops' killing

The UP Police has suspended from service the Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur district in view of allegations of his involvement in the killing of eight policemen by criminals during a raid to arrest history-sheeter Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020