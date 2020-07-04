Left Menu
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to hit theatres in 2021

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced the new release date of his much-anticipated sports-drama 'Maidaan' as of August 13 next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:30 IST
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced the new release date of his much-anticipated sports-drama 'Maidaan' as of August 13 next year. Previously, the release date of the film was changed twice. The first release date was November 27, 2020, which was later changed to December 11, 2020. Now, the date has been pushed to Independence week next year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old star posted on Instagram saying, "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021." Earlier, the actor shared two posters of the sports biographical drama. In one of the posters, Devgn is seen kicking a football in a ground, holding an office bag and an umbrella, while in the other one, he is seen as a coach holding a football.

'Maidaan' is known to be a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Devgn would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Helmed by 'Badhaai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. (ANI)

