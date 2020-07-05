Left Menu
Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

The viewers highly expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July 2019, fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of the previous season paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read more to get the latest updates on it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, but fans can't stop themselves from predicting what they can see in the imminent season. They are thankful to the series creators and TNT for renewing the series for one more season.

The viewers highly expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May this year. If you look back the release dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016.

But the release of Animal Kingdom Season 5 was not possible and we all know the reason – Wuhan emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic. This current situation compelled many series and movie creators to halt and postpone their projects. The production for the fifth season is yet to resume based on the newly issued guidelines.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will have plenty of turns, twists and curveballs. It will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. Although the plot for Season 5 has been kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. It may show war for power among the gang members. The imminent season's episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

Fans are becoming desperate to amuse with Animal Kingdom Season 5 as the series got nominated for the Best Action Thriller Television Series by the Saturn Awards in the year 2018. It is expected to consist of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

