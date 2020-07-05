Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movie's director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown. The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau and James Cameron received permit to enter New Zealand in early June.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and TV series directors halted their production. Thus, the entertainment industry is still not back in its velocity as almost all countries continue to fight against coronavirus.

"The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Some pictures have been revealed from the set of Avatar 2 production. Those snaps act as a reminder that there is no chance to work like before following the coronavirus pandemic. As social distancing is not at all possible to be followed during the process of filming, the cast and crew of James Cameron had to follow a two-week-long government-supervised isolation period at a hotel in Wellington before they would resume filming, ScreenRant reported.

The cast and crew of Avatar 2 are all staying at the same hotel while filming and limiting their movements to avoid the potential spreading of coronavirus. Similar or varied situations the other movie directors are going to confront once they resume their productions and get back to their work.

The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said in a conversation with One News that "one of the great things about the film industry is that our spending is quite diversified. We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market."