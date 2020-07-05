Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-07-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 02:45 IST
Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates
The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China’s Wuhan. Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movie's director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown. The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau and James Cameron received permit to enter New Zealand in early June.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and TV series directors halted their production. Thus, the entertainment industry is still not back in its velocity as almost all countries continue to fight against coronavirus.

"The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Some pictures have been revealed from the set of Avatar 2 production. Those snaps act as a reminder that there is no chance to work like before following the coronavirus pandemic. As social distancing is not at all possible to be followed during the process of filming, the cast and crew of James Cameron had to follow a two-week-long government-supervised isolation period at a hotel in Wellington before they would resume filming, ScreenRant reported.

The cast and crew of Avatar 2 are all staying at the same hotel while filming and limiting their movements to avoid the potential spreading of coronavirus. Similar or varied situations the other movie directors are going to confront once they resume their productions and get back to their work.

"The Wellington skies greeted us with a beautiful rainbow on our first day back at Stone Street Studio for prep on the Avatar sequels," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram recently.

The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said in a conversation with One News that "one of the great things about the film industry is that our spending is quite diversified. We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Centre crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said. The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electric...

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take...

Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movies director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the l...

Yankees' Tanaka hit in head by Stanton line drive

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive from teammate Giancarlo Stanton during the teams training camp on Saturday afternoon. Trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020