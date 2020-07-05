Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advisory in place, film, TV, web series shoots to begin in MP

Film, television and web series shooting can resume in Madhya Pradesh after complying with measures in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an advisory from the state's tourism board said on Sunday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:07 IST
Advisory in place, film, TV, web series shoots to begin in MP

Film, television and web series shooting can resume in Madhya Pradesh after complying with measures in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an advisory from the state's tourism board said on Sunday. The board's Additional Managing Director Sonia Meena said a set of rules has been prepared for the resumption of shoots as per guidelines laid down by the state and Centre.

Meena said several filmmakers had approached the board seeking permission for shooting, which can now start after they adhere to the advisory issued by the Film Facilitation Cell of MP Tourism Board. The guidelines lay down that only 15 crew members can be involved in indoor shooting, and 30 for outdoor ones, while equipment will need to be sanitized daily.

Meena said the shooting crew will need to submit health declarations in a prescribed form, and would need to vacate the location in case someone is detected with novel coronavirus. Crowding will not be allowed at shoot locations, she added.

Sanitiser, hand-washing, masks, thermal scanner etc should be in place during shoots. Meanwhile, an official said shooting of about 25 web series, films, serials, music videos is likely to start soon in different locations of Bhopal, Gwalior, Maheshwar, Orchha, Ujjain, Madhai (Hoshangabad), Khajuraho, Panna, Jabalpur and Indore.

They include Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films and at least five web series, he added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

DRX win sixth straight at LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten and in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of struggling SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday. Ju-hoon Chovy Jeong and Hyeon-joon Doran Choi each turned in an MVP performance for DRX 6...

Apex Council member Bhardwaj wants only 'eligible' BCCI office-bearers to attend meeting on July 17

The CAG nominee in the BCCIs Apex Council, Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, wants the body to discuss its reconstitution when it meets on July 17, saying the issue needs to be on the agenda as the tenures of Board President, Vice-President and Secreta...

Two pharmacists booked for selling banned drugs in Jammu

Two pharmacists in the R S Pura area here were booked on Sunday and their shops sealed after they were found selling banned intoxicating capsules to youngsters, police said. The action followed the arrest of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sidh...

Used to buy from China as well, but changed our strategy, we will be self-reliant: Hero Cycles CMD

With about Rs 900 crore worth trade deals with China being reduced in a phased manner, Hero Cycles is moving towards self-reliance, its Chairman and CMD Pankaj Munjal said. Speaking to ANI on the decision to phase out the deals with China, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020