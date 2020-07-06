Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nick Cordero dies at 41 after battling with COVID-19 for months

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, aged 41, passed away after a long battle with coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 09:02 IST
Nick Cordero dies at 41 after battling with COVID-19 for months
Nick Cordero (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, aged 41, passed away after a long battle with coronavirus. According to Variety, the veteran, known for his roles in 'Rock of Ages,' 'Waitress,' 'Bullets Over Broadway' and 'A Bronx Tale The Musical,' died on Sunday after battling complications due to COVID-19 for several months.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday night. In March 2020, Cordero was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19. Throughout his stay in the hospital, he was given a temporary pacemaker, underwent a leg amputation and was put into a medically induced coma.

He had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days and suffered from additional complications, like lung infections and septic shock. Kloots had been giving updates on Cordero's status on her Instagram stories throughout his hospital stay. Most recently she told TV presenter Gayle King that he would likely need a double lung transplant if he survived. Many people showed their support with posts and videos using #WakeUpNick.

In 2012, Cordero first hit the Broadway stage for 'Rock of Ages' as Dennis and Record Company Man. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen's 'Bullets Over Broadway.' He also appeared as Earl in 'Waitress,' leaving to play Sonny in 'A Bronx Tale The Musical,' for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award. During his television career, he had guest roles in 'Queer as Folk' and 'Lilyhammer,' and had recurring roles as Victor Lugo in 'Blue Bloods' and as Anthony Marino in 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.'

Raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Cordero attended Ryerson University but left partway through to sing for the band Lovemethod. After leaving Canada for New York, he originated the role of Toxie off-Broadway in 'The Toxic Avenger.' Cordero is survived by his wife, who was a former Radio City Rockette and dancer, and their son, Elvis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul's dig at govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the governments handling of COVID-19Taking a dig at Prime Minister Nar...

Goa govt to widen scope of COVID-19 testing as cases rise

The Goa government plans to expand the scope of COVID-19 testing in the state by designating special teams at the primary health centres and community health centres to collect samples of suspected coronavirus patients, health minister Vish...

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

Australian officials are closing the border between Australias two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne.The decision announced on Mond...

Frederick Douglass statue vandalised in Rochester park

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020