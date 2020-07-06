Nick Cordero dies at 41 after battling with COVID-19 for months

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, aged 41, passed away after a long battle with coronavirus. According to Variety, the veteran, known for his roles in 'Rock of Ages,' 'Waitress,' 'Bullets Over Broadway' and 'A Bronx Tale The Musical,' died on Sunday after battling complications due to COVID-19 for several months.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday night. In March 2020, Cordero was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19. Throughout his stay in the hospital, he was given a temporary pacemaker, underwent a leg amputation and was put into a medically induced coma.

He had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days and suffered from additional complications, like lung infections and septic shock. Kloots had been giving updates on Cordero's status on her Instagram stories throughout his hospital stay. Most recently she told TV presenter Gayle King that he would likely need a double lung transplant if he survived. Many people showed their support with posts and videos using #WakeUpNick.

In 2012, Cordero first hit the Broadway stage for 'Rock of Ages' as Dennis and Record Company Man. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen's 'Bullets Over Broadway.' He also appeared as Earl in 'Waitress,' leaving to play Sonny in 'A Bronx Tale The Musical,' for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award. During his television career, he had guest roles in 'Queer as Folk' and 'Lilyhammer,' and had recurring roles as Victor Lugo in 'Blue Bloods' and as Anthony Marino in 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.'

Raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Cordero attended Ryerson University but left partway through to sing for the band Lovemethod. After leaving Canada for New York, he originated the role of Toxie off-Broadway in 'The Toxic Avenger.' Cordero is survived by his wife, who was a former Radio City Rockette and dancer, and their son, Elvis. (ANI)