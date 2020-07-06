Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Johnson becomes Instagram's highest-paid celebrity

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson is Instagram's highest-paid celebrity.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 09:27 IST
Dwayne Johnson becomes Instagram's highest-paid celebrity
Dwayne Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson is Instagram's highest-paid celebrity. According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the 48-year-old star can charge advertisers roughly 1,015,000 USD for a sponsored post, reported Fox News.

As of publication, Johnson had 189 million followers followed by Kylie Jenner with 183 million. Hopper HQ published a list of highest-earning stars in 2017 after speaking with celebrities and social media influencers to determine how much they were being paid, as well as speaking with advertisers to estimate how much could be charged for a post.

Exact amounts often aren't known due to relative secrecy among marketers and influencers. As per the report, beauty mogul Jenner now sits at number two at an estimated 986,000 USD per post.

Also on this year's list were pro soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo - who charged about 889,000 USD per post, and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, who could charge 858,000 USD. American singer Ariana Grande rounds out the top five, charging about 853,000 USD. It's been a profitable year for the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star, who was also named Hollywood's highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares jump as China blue chips scale 5-year peak

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.MSCIs broadest index of A...

K'taka govt sets up helpline for complaints on hospitals denying COVID-19 treatment

The Karnataka government has set up a toll-free round-the-clock helpline to lodge complaints about hospitals refusing to accept suspected coronavirus cases. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of action ...

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies of COVID-19 complications at 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway, has died after a battle with the coronavirus, his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots said. He was 41. The actor, who spent wee...

Adani Transmission inks pact with KPTL to buy Alipurduar Transmission

Adani Transmission on Monday said it has entered an agreement with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL for acquisition of Alipurduar Transmission Ltd. The enterprise value for the project is ascribed as Rs 1,286 crore, Adani Transmission ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020