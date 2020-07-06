Left Menu
Hilary Duff slams holiday partying amid coronavirus pandemic

American actor Hilary Duff recently slammed irresponsible holiday partygoers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

06-07-2020
Hilary Duff. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Hilary Duff recently slammed irresponsible holiday partygoers amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old star shared a post on Instagram wherein she spoke about the irresponsible holiday partygoers and even seemingly poked fun at rapper Kanye West in the process.

In the post, Duff shared a handful of photos of herself, her husband Matthew Koma and their year-old daughter Banks. On the caption, the 'Lizzie McGuire' star said her family celebrated the July 4 (Independence Day 2020 in the United States) with two walks, a family nap and a drive.

She wrote, "Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After Mathew and I told Banks she's too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming..." Duff explained that "California is in bad shape" and that "we all want to go out freely" without worry.

The 'Cadet Kelly' star continued, "It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other. Somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties... that's a head-scratcher for me." "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be COVID free. It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"

The 'What Goes Up' star made reference to "Karen," a term that has come to prominence to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations. The actor's statements come after several states have seen steep spikes in reported COVID-19 cases as efforts to reopen the United States progress.

Duff concluded her post: "Oh and I'm running for President." The joke seemingly poked fun at rapper Kanye West's announcement the same day that he plans to run for President in the 2020 election.

The 43-year-old singer West said on Twitter. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." (ANI)

