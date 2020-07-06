Netflix teaming up with Pharrell Williams on gospel docu-series 'Voices of Fire'

Streaming giant Netflix has collaborated with singer Pharrell Williams on documentary-series "Voices of Fire". The unscripted project explores Pharrell' hometown community of Hampton Roads, Virginia as it builds one of the world's most inspiring gospel choirs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Voices of Fire" is set to premiere on Netflix later this year. The docu-series will see Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Pharrell's uncle and a well-respected musician in Hampton Roads, and his team of gospel leaders discover talent in the area. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will look for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

"Voices of Fire" will be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell's banner, i am OTHER. The project announcement comes days after it was revealed that Pharrell and "BlackAF" creator Kenya Barris are in negotiations with Netflix for a Juneteenth-inspired musical..