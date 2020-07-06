Left Menu
Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, others heap praises on SSR's last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer

As the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday, several celebrities took to social media to heap praises on the trailer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:16 IST
A behind the scene picture from 'Dil Bechara' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday, several celebrities took to social media to heap praises on the trailer. Senior actor Anil Kapoor termed the trailer of the film as the "reminder to live each and every moment to the fullest."

"A reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest. A beautiful trailer and tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts. #DilBechara," tweeted Kapoor. Actor-Director Farhan Akhtar also appreciated the trailer and said that it reminds us that we have lost a talented actor but watching Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) in the trailer brings a smile to the face.

"Just watched #DilBecharaTrailer .. it does, of course, remind us that we have lost a talented actor way too soon but it also brings a smile to the face with it's charming, bittersweet feel .. my best wishes to @CastingChhabra and the team. Look forward to it," he tweeted along with the link to the trailer. Bhumi Pednekar to express her views on the trailer of the film and tweeted, "#DilBechara Overwhelmed with millions of emotions...Can't wait you watch it."

Sushant's close friend and hid 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, said that it will be hard for her to watch the film but she will not miss it. "#DilBechara Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can I not? " she tweeted.

With the trailer release, 'Dil Bechara' is trending on Twitter with fans pouring love for the departed actor. Adapted from the famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' the film will release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

